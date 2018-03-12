Former parks worker pleads guilty to stabbing dog

A former city parks employee admitted in State Supreme Court Monday morning that he stabbed a woman’s dog in September without any provocation.

James Craddock, 47, pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, for attacking a pit bull named Audi while its owner walked the dog near Hillery Park in South Buffalo on Sept. 23. The plea allows Craddock to avoid the risk of being sentenced as a second felony offender, had he gone to trial.

Craddock has been jailed with bail set at $7,500 since his indictment.

Prosecutor Timothy Garvin said the dog has recovered from its injuries.

Craddock faces up to two years in jail when he is sentenced April 24.