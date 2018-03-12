Former clerk-treasurer announces run for Lewiston mayor

Anne C. Welch, who worked for the Village of Lewiston for 31 years until retiring in 2014, announced Sunday she is seeking the Republican nomination for mayor.

Welch, who started as an office clerk and eventually became clerk-treasurer of the village, wants to succeed Mayor Terry C. Collesano, who announced last month he's not running for re-election.

"Unwittingly, I have been preparing for this position my entire life," Welch said. "I have been a part of the fabric of this community for 68 years. For me, to be able to continue my service to this amazing village as its mayor would be an honor and a privilege like no other."

Deputy Mayor Bruce R. Sutherland is expected to be Welch's opponent in the yet-to-be scheduled GOP caucus. The election is set for June 19.