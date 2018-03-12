Forecasters call for half-foot of snow across most of region

About half a foot of snow was forecast to fall beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday across most of Western New York – with up to 14 inches expected at higher elevations.

The National Weather Service Monday night issued winter weather advisories for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

Accumulations of between 5 and 8 inches were expected for lower elevations, with the greatest amounts east of Buffalo and Niagara Falls, according to the Weather Service.

Between 8 and 14 inches were forecast for higher elevations in the Southern Tier, according to the Weather Service.

Forecasters warned of possible difficult travel conditions from snow-covered roads and reduced visibility. Winds may gust to 40 mph.

The advisories expire at 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the Weather Service.