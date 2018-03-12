FERRARO, Samuel M.

FERRARO - Samuel M. Of Niagara Falls, passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the age of 60, he was born in Niagara Falls, NY the son of Salvatore and Elvera (Matarazzo) Ferraro. He was a graduate of the former Bishop Duffy High School. Sam was a lifelong resident of Niagara Falls, NY. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Urban-Regional Planning from Buffalo State University. In 1978, Sam began his professional career with Niagara County as a County Planner until joining the City of Niagara Falls, where he served as the Director of Planning and Economic Development. Rejoining Niagara County as the Director of Planning, Development and Tourism. Sam was promoted to Commissioner of the Economic Devolvement Department in 1997 and appointed Executive Director of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency in 2003. His distinguished career covers over 40 years in planning and economic in Niagara County. Sam loved to garden, travel with his wife, play with his two special dogs and make family laugh. He will be dearly missed. Samuel is survived by his wife, Pamela (Dunbar) Ferraro; his siblings, Diane Butch (Joseph) of Niagara Falls; MaryAnn Fisher (John) of Canandaigua and Janet Morrow (Paul) of Newfane; nieces and nephews, Gina (Michael) Bellreng; Melissa (Jay) Santiago; Joelle Reynolds; Laura (Michael) Giroux; Renee Englert; Leanne (Rick) Primerano; Karl (J.B.) Hartman and Kristi (Eugene) McGrew; several great nieces and nephews. There will be private services held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Samuel's memory may be made to Niagara Hospice, Inc., or to Roswell Park. The LANE FUNERAL HOME, Inc., is handling arrangements.