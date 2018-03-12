Felon accused of assaulting his attorney in jail gets new lawyer for sentencing

Wearing handcuffs and shackles, a subdued Mark Dublino appeared Monday in State Supreme Court and was assigned a new attorney.

Dublino, 54, had been scheduled to be sentenced Monday on nine felony convictions for a violent rampage in June 2016 in which he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend and her friend, and assaulted the woman's father.

Near Dublino, but outside the circle of officers, stood attorney Joseph J. Terranova, who represented Dublino at his trial earlier this year. Dublino reportedly assaulted Terranova Friday while the two were meeting at the Erie County Holding Center. Terranova estimated the attack lasted more than a minute before deputies were able to move into the small, locked attorney-client meeting room.

At Terranova's request, Justice Deborah Haendiges removed him as Dublino's attorney and assigned Daniel Grasso. She rescheduled sentencing for March 23.