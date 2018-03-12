Evans police arrest masked Buffalo man in home robbery

Evans police chased down a Buffalo man wearing a ski mask who is suspected of attacking a man in his Lake Shore Road home and robbing him Sunday night, Evans police said.

Just before 8 p.m., a woman called Evans police to report that a man wearing a ski mask had broken into her home near Evans Town Park and was attacking her husband with a gun.

"Police Officers James Bouchard and Nathan Miller chased a man on foot from the scene, physically subdued the suspect and took him into custody," Evans police said in a statement.

The man was identified as Angel Reyes, 49, of Buffalo. Police said he was wearing a ski mask and had in his possession a silver and black BB gun and a box filled with money.

Reyes was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of second-degree assault. He appeared in Evans Town Court and was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

The male victim was taken to Lake Shore Hospital for treatment of his injuries. They were not considered life-threatening.

Evans police said they believe Reyes and the victim "are familiar with each other and that this was an isolated incident."