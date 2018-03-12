Empower for Elders hosts Alzheimer's awareness event

Empower, the nonprofit organization formerly known as Niagara Cerebral Palsy, will hold an Alzheimer’s awareness event from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Empower for Elders, 8962 Porter Road in the Wayside Nursery Plaza in the Town of Niagara.

Attendance is free, and the event is for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and their loved ones. Information on the disease and available help will be presented by staff from the Niagara County Office for the Aging, the Alzheimer’s Association and Empower for Elders, which is an adult day program for older adults.

Light snacks will be served and free giveaways, including a chance to win a door prize, will be offered. No preregistration is required.