East Side teenager charged with assaulting Target security guards

A Schuele Avenue teenager was charged with assaulting two store security guards during an alleged shoplifting incident at the Target store, 2626 Delaware Ave.

Northwest District police charged the 17-year-old with third-degree assault, petit larceny and harassment.

The teenager allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for two watches about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Confronted by security, he allegedly punched one man in the jaw and bit the other in the left hand before fleeing the scene. He was apprehended on nearby Hinman Avenue, police reported Saturday.