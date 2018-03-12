East Side man charged with stripping car parts from Buffalo scrapyard

An East Side man was arrested Saturday night in an auto scrapyard on Clinton Street, according to a Buffalo police report.

Matthew Brennan, 29, of Klaus Street, was arrested just before 8 p.m. in the fenced yard of Clinton Auto Parts, 1125 Clinton. Brennan had a saw, flashlight, battery charger for a saw and saw blades in his possession, according to the report.

Police believe he caused more than $700 in damage to vehicles while stripping parts, according to the report.

Officers charged Brennan with third-degree auto stripping, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar tools and third-degree criminal trespass.