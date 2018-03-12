Dion Dawkins responds to Cordy Glenn trade with tweet

With the Bills' expected trade of left tackle Cordy Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals, the starting job figures to belong to Dion Dawkins.

Dawkins, a second-round draft pick out of Temple, started 11 games at left tackle, while injuries plagued Glenn.

The trade cannot be made official until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. Wednesday, so neither team can comment.

Dawkins, however, took to Twitter in what appears to be a reference to the trade and his future.

Dawkins ranked 10th in Pro Football Focus' grading of the league's left tackles as a rookie. He excelled in run blocking and did well enough in pass protection to show he can be the Bills' long-term answer at left tackle. Dawkins played 75 percent of the snaps as a rookie and gave up only three sacks, two at Cincinnati and one against Denver.

Dawkins, at 6-foot-3 and 7/8ths, is a tad shorter than the NFL prototype for a left tackle. However, his arm length of 35 inches is above average and is ideal for the position. Glenn is 6-5 with 35 and 3/4-inch arms. Long-armed tackles cause pass rushers to take a wider path to the quarterback.

"It's numbers," Bills offensive line coach Juan Castillo said late in the season. "He's shorter than most left tackles. You can see why people would say that. The thing is, he's a heck of an athlete and he does have long arms. That makes a difference."

News Sports Writer Mark Gaughan contributed to this report.