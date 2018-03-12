DANWIN, Thomas M.

DANWIN - Thomas M. March 9, 2018, at age 32. Loving father of Thomas Jr.; dear son of Francine J. Capozzi and Kevin D. Danwin; caring brother of Matthew V. (Samantha Crowe), Nicholas J. and Elizabeth D. Danwin; adored grandson of Elizabeth and the late Daniel Danwin and the late Joanne and Michael Capozzi, Jr.; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will follow at 8 PM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com