In this edition of the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page discuss the Tyrod Taylor trade, and what's next at quarterback for the Bills.

Rundown

0:00 Paul was in Cleveland when news broke of Tyrod Taylor trade

3:15 Factors at play in Taylor trade

7:30 Big question now is, who are Bills ready to start at QB?

10:10 Two-Minute Drill: The QB Kevin would like to bring in.