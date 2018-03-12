College Power 10: Our weekly ranking of the best in WNY collegiate athletics
The College Power 10 ranks the top performers each week in Western New York collegiate athletics.
1. University at Buffalo men's basketball: The Bulls lived up to the billing of Mid-American Conference favorites, defeating Toledo Saturday night to earn the program's third MAC Tournament Championship. With the victory, UB earned an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years under head coach Nate Oats. The team, which earned a 13 seed, faces a tall task Thursday when they play fourth-seeded Arizona in Boise, Idaho.
2. Erie Community College men's basketball: The Kats avenged three regular-season losses to Monroe CC on Sunday, defeating the Tribunes in the Region III NJCAA championship to earn a berth in the Division II nationals. Kasey Walker-Gregg scored 21 points for ECC, while Kyle Harris had 16.
3. Amy Senefelder: Hilbert women's basketball's first-year coach is a finalist for the Division III Women's Basketball Coach of the Year. She led the Hawks to their best season in program history, establishing new records for overall and Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference victories and earning the entire athletic department's first automatic bid to the NCAA Division III National Tournament.
4. Canisius men's hockey: The Golden Griffins got a shutout from goalie Daniel Urbani to defeat American International, 3-0, in the deciding game three of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament quarterfinals. Canisius will play Air Force in the semifinals, with action beginning on March 16 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.
5. Cody Eckerson: The redshirt senior pitcher broke Niagara baseball's record for most career strikeouts this week. He struck out nine Marshall batters on Friday, pushing his total to 200 as a Purple Eagle. Chris Begg, who played at Niagara from 1999 to 2001, previously held the record with 195 strikeouts.
6. Connor Fields: The Bishop Timon grad and current Albany men's lacrosse attackman capped off a six-point performance against the No. 2 Maryland Terrapins with a game-winning goal, completing the No. 1 Great Danes' comeback. Fields scored with 1:16 left in regulation to propel Albany to an 11-10 road victory despite the Danes trailing by as many as five goals at points of the game.
7. Marissa Malvaso: The Canisius women's lacrosse freshman ended the longest game in program history Sunday, scoring in triple overtime to lift the Golden Griffins past Dartmouth, 10-9. The victory was the Griffs' first ever against an Ivy League foe.
8. Mikayla Capestrani: The Fredonia track senior broke her previous school record in the women's pole vault by a quarter-inch at the NCAA Division III championship meet. She cleared 3.70 meters, good for 11th place at the event.
9. Matt MacDonald: The former Canisius High School basketball player is heading to his first NCAA Tournament. MacDonald is a senior captain at the University of Pennsylvania and played two minutes in the Quakers Ivy League championship game victory against Harvard on Sunday. Sixteenth-seeded Penn plays one-seed Kansas on Thursday at 2 p.m.
10. UB women's basketball: The Bulls earned a pair of lopsided victories en route to the MAC Tournament championship game, but fell to No. 1 seed Central Michigan, 96-91. UB guards Stephanie Reid and Cierra Dillard were both named to the MAC All-Tournament team.
Honorable mention:
- St. Bonaventure men's basketball lost in the Atlantic 10 semifinals but still earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bonnies will face UCLA on Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.
- ECC swimmer and Newfane graduate Allie DeBiase finished in the top six in all four events she competed in at the NJCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Fort Pierce, Fla.
- Fredonia's softball and baseball teams are both off to hot starts. The softball team is 4-0 after sweeping the Virginia Wesleyan Beach Blast, while the baseball team is 7-1 and riding a four-game win streak.
- Fifteen Daemen track and field athletes were awarded with All-East Coast Conference honors, including two-time selection Brittany Denton.
- Hilbert men's lacrosse's Jimmy Duffy was named the AMCC Offensive Player of the Week after notching four goals and three assists in two games last week.
- Buffalo State women's lacrosse shut out Houghton, 21-0, and defeated Allegheny, 17-11, this week.
- St. Bonaventure baseball's Ben Contento struck out 11 batters and allowed only two hits in five innings of work in the Bonnies' 1-0 win against James Madison on Sunday.
Story topics: Albany men's lacrosse/ Amy Senefelder/ Canisius men's hockey/ Canisius women's lacrosse/ Cody Eckerson/ Connor Fields/ ECC men's basketball/ Fredonia track and field/ Hilbert women's basketball/ Marissa Malvaso/ Matt MacDonald/ Mikayla Capestrani/ Niagara baseball/ Penn men's basketball/ University at Buffalo men's basketball/ University at Buffalo women's basketball
