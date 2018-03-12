COLARUSSO, Geraldine Agnes (Hill)

Passed on peacefully March 10, 2018, beloved wife of late Dr. Dominic A. "Bucky" Colarusso Sr.; dear mother of Laurie (William) Josefiak, Frank (Dr. Kristian) Colarusso, Dr. Dominic A. (Mary) Colarusso Jr., Janis (late Robert Sponholz) Colarusso, Jon Colarusso, Dr. Mary Ann (Domenic) Colarusso- Carisetti, Philip (Elizabeth) Colarusso, Paula (Douglas) Ford, Colette (Darren) Longboat; loving grandmother of Brent (Tara) and Rebecca Josefiak, Elizabeth and Sarah Colarusso, Philip Jr. and Emily Colarusso, Katie (James) Ritter, Melissa and Kevin Ford; great-grandmother of Sienna Josefiak, Grace and Ellie Ritter; sister of the late Telford Hill; sister-in-law of Colette Hietanen and Joanne Dudziak; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins; also embraced as a loving grandmother by Bonnie Jeanne. Friends and family may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at Nativity of Our Lord Church at 11 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to W.N.E.D. Public TV Station, P.O. Box 1263 Buffalo, NY 14240-1263. Mrs. Colarusso was a member of the Orchard Park 5th Mothers Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution, online register book at www.CANNANFH.com