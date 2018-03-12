Cheektowaga invites residents to join budget process

Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced the return of the Citizens Budget Advisory Committee, a voluntary and informal committee that evaluates and recommends expense reductions.

The committee was started by Benczkowski to encourage resident participation and input in town government.

The committee was formed in 2016, and since then more than a dozen residents have taken part each year incorporating more than $1 million in recommended savings.

Meeting dates and times will be determined once the committee is selected.

Interested residents may submit a letter of interest to Benczkowski at Cheektowaga Town Hall, 3301 Broadway or email at supervisorsoffice@tocny.org.