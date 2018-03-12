BURR, Martha M. (Sliwinski)

March 10, 2018 of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Russell J. Burr; dear mother of Daniel (Diane), Russell (Charlotte), Gary (Susan), Diane Gerow, Richard (Lisa) and Sandra (Robert) Lewis; loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Edward and Richard (late Terry) Sliwinski; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 10:00 am.