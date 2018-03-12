[BN] Blitz newsletter: A blueprint for bringing a franchise quarterback to Buffalo

Approaching the start of a new league year Wednesday, Jay Skurski lays out a plan for reshaping the Bills roster in his second annual "GM for a Day" column: "Free agency is just the appetizer of my offseason. The draft will serve as the main course."

The entree of that main course is a potential franchise quarterback, acquired by leveraging the draft capital Buffalo has accumulated for one of the top three picks. Skurski also details his plan for free agency, including which of the 18 pending free agents the Bills should bring back.

Free agent focus: Improving secondary was a primary objective for the Bills last offseason. This year's free agent market will provide the opportunity to add depth to the defensive backfield, Vic Carucci writes.

Path to the Passer series: Vikings trio offers plenty of intrigue. | Is Josh Rosen a natural fit for the Bills? | Mason Rudolph presents plenty to like in a quarterback prospect ... with one notable exception. | Is Josh Allen worth a ransom? | Is Baker Mayfield the next Drew Brees? | How much is Kirk Cousins worth? | Will Nick Foles be available?

Offseason tracker: Bookmark this page to stay up to date on the latest activity coming out of the combine and heading into on-campus pro days, free agency and the draft.

Talking up Tyrod: All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas and NFL Network's Bucky Brooks both offered praise for the Cleveland Browns' new quarterback.

View from Cleveland: Trading for Taylor shouldn't change the Browns' draft strategy.

League memo: With free agency set to start in three days, the NFL sent a reminder to teams in an effort to avoid any issues of tampering.

