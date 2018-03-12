Black Rock man faces two aggravated DWI charges

A Black Rock man faces two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated after he was pulled over Sunday night on Military Road, according to a Buffalo police report.

Thuan L. Thang, 38, was pulled over around 10:15 p.m. on Military, just north of Amherst Street, and registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.24 percent, triple the legal limit, according to the report. He had four children younger than 15 inside his vehicle when he was stopped.

In addition to the aggravated DWI counts, officers charged Thang with DWI, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, moving from a lane unsafely, crossing road hazard markings and making an unsafe turn.