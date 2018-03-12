Beyonce, Jay-Z to play New Era Field

Music superstar couple Beyonce and Jay-Z have announced a summer stadium tour with a stop at New Era Field.

The power couple brings its “On the Run 2” tour to Orchard Park for a show on Aug. 18.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on March 19. Tickets range from $25 to $325 and can be purchased online at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

Multiple presales are available starting at 9 a.m. March 14 for members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers. To join the Beyhive and get access to tour presales, go to Beyonce.com.

TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets on TIDAL.com or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps. The Citi presale starts at noon March 14. Here is the link with information on all presales.

"OTR II" is a sequel to the 2014 “On the Run” tour, the last time the couple toured together. According to Billboard, the original “On the Run” tour grossed $95.9 million. Jay-Z was last in Buffalo for a tour stop in 2014; Beyonce hasn't been here since a 2001 tour with Destiny's Child. In 2016, her "Formation Tour" got as close as Toronto.

*Look back at the bands who've recently played at New Era Field: