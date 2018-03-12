BETANCES, Michael J.

BETANCES - Michael J. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 10, 2018, beloved husband of Jessica (nee Rodriguez) Betances; devoted father of Brandon and Taina Betances. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 2-8 PM and thereafter at Holy Cross Church, corner of Maryland and Seventh St., Buffalo, on Wednesday morning, time to be announced. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com