BARON, Jeffrey M., Sr.

BARON - Jeffrey M., Sr. Passed suddenly following a brief illness on March 10, 2018 at age 60; beloved husband of 30 years to Maryann H. (nee Koszelak) Baron; devoted father of Shelby (Bill) Doepp, Beth (fiance; Ace Tate), Abigail (Kevin Ryan), Bailey (fiance; Erik Ball), Jeffrey M. Jr., and the late Sara; doting grandfather of Holly and Aria; dearest son of Gail (late Bob) McLaughlin and Ronald (Jim Powers) Baron; dear brother of Rick (Mary Beth), Randy (Brenda), Todd (Linda), and Tommy; brother in law of Steven (Joan) Koszelak and Kathy (Bob) Guadagno; son in law of the late Stan and Marion Koszelak; he will be sadly missed by many cherished nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family will be present Wednesday from 3-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (2 blocks east of Union Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. Mr. Baron worked for 35 years with Aurubis Buffalo Inc. and was an avid San Francisco Giants and Buffalo Bills fan. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com