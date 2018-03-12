Band of Horses announces Town Ballroom return

Band of Horses has locked in its latest Buffalo show at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 in the Town Ballroom (681 Main St.).

After catching a number of ears with the release of its emotionally earnest debut, 2006's "Everything All the Time," the Seattle slow burners have steadily released a string of reverb-heavy roots albums. The band's latest batch of tour dates will continue to support the 2016 record "Why Are You OK."

The spring date will be BoH's first appearance since playing a surprise unplugged show in November of 2016 at the Theatre District venue [see band photos and Smiles from that show]. The group previously sold out the Town Ballroom on a 2014 tour as well.

Advance tickets are $35 go on sale at 10 a.m. March 16 through the venue's box office, Ticketfly.com or charge by phone at 877-435-9849.