Apartments, retail planned near Amherst senior housing near final OK

A plan to build 24 apartments and commercial space near the Fox Creek Estates senior apartments in East Amherst is close to receiving final approval.

The Amherst Planning Board on Thursday will hold a public hearing on the project site plan.

Rane Property Management, which owns Fox Creek Estates at 9500 Transit Road, is behind the plan to construct two, three-story buildings and a 15-car garage at 9540 Transit and 9530 Transit. Each mixed-use building will have 11,300 square feet of first-floor commercial space and 12 residential units on the second and third floors.

Rane plans to build on 1.8 acres, which the Town Board rezoned in December. Another nearly 5 acres of the 6.8-acre site would be left as open space.

Rane previously received approval to build eight townhouses at 9530 Transit. The total project, including the townhouses, will cost $11 million and take about 12 months to finish.