Albion couple charged with sex crimes against children ages 4 to 15

An Albion man and his girlfriend have been charged with multiple sex crimes against children ranging in age from 4 to 15 over the past eight years, village police said Monday.

Richard L. Hering Jr. and Renee D. Koch, who live together on Hamilton Street, were arrested on Feb. 27. Hering's bail was set at $20,000 and Koch's was set at $10,000. They were both released on bail on March 7.

Hering was arrested again on March 9 after police gathered additional information. He is now being held in the Orleans County Jail without bail.

Police said the cases are being prosecuted in both the Town of Gaines and Town of Albion Court because of the locations of where the alleged incidents took place.

Hering and Koch were both charged with felony counts of sex abuse and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and forcible touching.

When Hering was arrested the second time, he was also charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape and first-degree incest.