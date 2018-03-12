50 percent off Erie County Fair tickets today only

Tickets to the Erie County Fair will be sold for half price Monday, which is 150 days from the start of this year's fair – marking the 150th year the event has been held at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

Tickets bought today will be $5 each – half off adult admission – and may be used any day of the 2018 fair, which runs Aug. 8-19.

Customers can visit www.ECFair.org or the fairgrounds main office from 3 to 8 p.m. today. There is a limit of 10 tickets per person.

The Erie County Agricultural Society voted in 1868 by a one-vote margin to move the fair from Springville to property owned by Luther Titus and the Hamburg Driving Park Association. The property included a new half-mile racetrack and was offered free of charge for hosting the annual fair.