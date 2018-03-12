5 things about the USF Bulls, UB's opponent in the NCAA women's tournament

The University at Buffalo drew its first at-large bid into the NCAA women's basketball field. The No. 11 seeded Bulls will play another Bulls team, the University of South Florida Bulls. Their first-round game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in Tallahassee.

Here's what you need to know about USF:

1. They have a culture of success. The Bulls are 26-7 this season and have flourished under head coach Jose Fernandez. In his 18th season at USF, he was named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. This year marked the sixth-straight season the Bulls have won 20-plus games. It's their fourth straight NCAA tournament. And they're ranked 19th in the country in the latest Associated Press poll. The Bulls won 24 regular season games, a program record, and are one shy of tying the program's overall record for wins in a season.

2. They play in UConn's conference. So the fact that they've played in four straight AAC championship games is kind of like winning the title itself. USF lost to Connecticut, 70-54, in the conference championship game.

3. They have three players averaging double digits. Junior Kitija Laksa leads USF, averaging 20.9 points a game. Senior Maria Jespersen averages 18.0 points and 9.6 rebounds while redshirt junior Laura Ferreira is netting 10.2 a game.

4. They can shoot the 3. Laksa owns the school record for most 3-pointers made in a season with 121. The NCAA record is 129. Laksa is shooting 38.1 percent from long range. A native of Latvia who has played on her country's senior team, she was the AAC Freshman of the Year in 2016. As a team, USF is hitting 35 percent from 3-point range and averaging 8.6 3-pointers a game.

5. They have postseason success. They've been to five NCAA tournaments and have done well in the WNIT, including making two Final Fours and winning the tournament in 2009.