4 most recent stadium shows to grace New Era Field

More than 14 years passed between Dave Matthews Band's 2001 show at Rich Stadium and the return of major outdoor stadium concerts in the Buffalo area. But these large-scale shows were a key part of the city's history of major concerts, especially during the glory days of rock-and-roll, and extensive renovations, beginning in 2012, gave the venue legitimacy again.

With Beyonce and Jay-Z announced as the latest major acts to play New Era Field, it's worth looking back at the four other concerts that have graced the home of the Buffalo Bills in the last two and a half years.

Here's a quick look at them:

*The Rolling Stones, July 11, 2015.

When Mick Jagger and friends rolled into town, Buffalo welcomed the Stones with open arms. Jagger and Charlie Watts stopped at the Darwin Martin House to much fanfare, then dusted off the Orchard Park stage for a rousing show.

Area rock-and-roll fans, many of whom have tailgated through the years at Bills games, didn't skip a beat, according to Tim O'Shei's pre-show report. News contributor Ben Siegel noted how "everyone dripped happily with sweat in the sublime Orchard Park evening heat" in his review, which you can read below.

*****

*One Direction, Sept. 3, 2015.

This feels a little out of order, as the English boy band was announced prior to the Rolling Stones. The band's future was threatened when the announcement was made - founding member Zayn Malik had departed a few months prior - but that didn't stop fans from absolutely losing their minds when the news broke.

Harry Stylez and the remainder of the band from brushed off the break-up rumors and putting on a lively show.

*****

*Guns N' Roses, Aug. 16, 2017.

Slash's electric guitar solo from "Welcome to the Jungle" reverberated throughout New Era Field last year as Guns N' Roses - and the familiar face of lead singer Axl Rose - overcame doubts that the band was a shell of its prime. (OK, maybe it wasn't as pulsating and voyeuristic as the 1992 show at Rich Stadium, but no one said staying fresh after 25 years was easy.)

Security measures have tightened through the years, too, and The News' Toni Ruberto put together a post of what you can and cannot bring into the venue.

*****

*U2, Sept. 5, 2017.

Roughly two weeks after Axl Rose proved he had pipes left, Bono strutted into the confines of New Era Field and breezed through 1987 album "The Joshua Tree" after opener Beck set the stage.

U2's message still resonated three decades later, although it might relate-able in different ways, News contributor Michael Farrell wrote.

"Love. Longing. Loss. Exploration of spirituality, condemnation of war and admonishing the scourge of drug abuse. The themes explored 30 years ago still are just as relevant today, albeit reassigned to new relationships, leadership and abuses."

Browse David DeLuca's gallery of smiling fans before the show, which provided comfortable tailgating weather.

