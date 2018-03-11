YOUNG, Donald H.

YOUNG - Donald H. Of Freedom on March 8, 2018. Son of the late Charles and Ruth Grey Young; husband of Christine Fagowski; father of the late Timothy Young, Todd (Kim) Young of Texas, Robin (Joe) Galone of West Valley, Michele Summerville of Bliss, Eric Wlodarski of Cheektowaga; grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brother of Irene (Robert) Mills of Tonawanda, Dale (Beverly) Young of Groveland, Richard (Patricia) Young of Tonawanda, John Young of Dunedin, Florida, the late Charles Young Jr., the late Snowden R. Young; brother-in-law of Arlene Young of Caneadea. Calling: 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 7:00 to 9:00 pm on Monday, March 12, 2018. Funeral: Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 11:00 am. Both at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, Fillmore, NY. Online condolences may be made at: www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com