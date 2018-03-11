Woman attacked, robbed on North Buffalo side street

A Lockport woman said she was attacked and robbed early Sunday on a residential street in North Buffalo.

The victim told police the attack occurred about 4:30 a.m. on Avery Avenue. She said four women jumped her from behind and one woman picked her up and slammed her to the ground, injuring the victim's knee, neck and shoulder and breaking a toe.

Police said the suspects took the victim's purse, which contained a wallet, $30 in cash and a bank card.