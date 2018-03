WILLIAMS, Alma (Meredith)

WILLIAMS - Alma (nee Meredith)

Departed this life March 6, 2018. Mrs. Williams will lie in repose, Monday, March 12, 2018 from 6-8 PM at Hope Well Baptist Church, 1301 Fillmore Ave. The family will receive friends Tuesday at 11 AM. Celebration of Life will follow at 12 Noon. Rev. Dennis Lee, Jr., officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC.