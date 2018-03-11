WIGORSKI, Alina (Kloc)

March 9, 2018, of West Seneca, NY, beloved wife of Henryk Wigorski; survived by sisters and brothers in Buffalo and Poland; sister-in-law of Zofia Wcislo; dear aunt of Barbara (Daniel) Michaloski. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 13, at 10 AM in St. John Kanty's Church, Broadway and Swinburne St., Buffalo. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.