WHITE, Margaret I. (Giles)

WHITE - Margaret I. (nee Giles)

Of Lockport, March 7 2018, beloved mother of Barbara (William) Bender, Edmund (Michelle), Lester (Jackie) and William White and the late Debra (Richard) Ripple; loving grandmother of Matthew (Danielle), Elizabeth Bender, Christopher (Jessica) White, Melissa White, Alexis (Dave) Cox, Brian (Amanda), Austin (Casey), Ashley, Matthew, Timothy, Meegan, Thomas White, Jeanne Wick and Jason Ripple great-grandmother of 13; sister of Robert (Reba) Webber and Selah See; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, NY 14226 at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or the American Heart Association. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com