WELLS - Rita Astrid March 9, 2018, beloved wife of the late Richard W. Wells; loving mother of Debra (Florian) Odebralski, Daniel (Alex) Wells, Darren (Laura) Wells and the late David (survived by Beth) Wells; grandmother of ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; sister of Ingrid (late Lester) Arnold; daughter of the late Eron and Astrid Andersen; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced on the website and with a newspaper notice at a later date. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com