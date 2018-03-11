WAVER, Robert

Waver - Robert Of Elma, NY, on March 9, 2018, beloved husband of the late Lucy Waver; devoted father of Robert Jr. (Donna), David, and Cynthia (John) Wittwer; cherished grandfather of Robert III (Erika), Christopher, Andrew and Lauren Waver and John and William Wittwer; great-grandfather of Amelia Waver; cousin of the late Milton Baten; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 18, at 3 PM at Elma United Methodist Church, 2991 Bowen Rd., Elma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Niagara Lutheran Health Foundation or Elma United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com