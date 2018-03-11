Watch Olympic gold medalist Emily Pfalzer drop puck for Florida Panthers game

The U.S. women's hockey team is continuing its victory tour after winning the Olympic gold medal in South Korea.

Members of the team have been on Ellen, The Tonight Show, NHL and NBA games and skating clinics for kids.

Saturday night, Getzville's Emily Pfalzer represented the team at the Florida Panthers game against the New York Rangers. The Panthers won in a shootout and have won a franchise-record eight consecutive home games.

Pfalzer thanked the Panthers on Twitter with a special shoutout to her boyfriend, the Panthers' Mike Matheson, who took the ceremonial faceoff.

“She’s always had a bit of a chip on her shoulder because of (her size at 5-2)," Matheson told the National Women's Hockey League website last year. "There have been a lot of people that have second-guessed her throughout her whole career about how she’s too short. But she’s such a great skater, she really sees the ice well. She definitely makes up for the lack of size with her speed.”