TILLY - Evelyn M. Age 91, of Olean, died March 10, 2018 at the home of her daughter Teri, she leaves behind a daughter Teri (Mark) Chapman of Buffalo; two sons Todd (Patricia) Tilly and Tom (Sherri) Tilly, both of Olean; six grandchildren and a sister Gloria Rice. Visitation is Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. A Mass will be Tuesday (10 AM) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Olean. Read full obituary at oleanfuneralhome.com