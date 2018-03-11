THOMSON, Mary E. (Myers)

Age 87, of Springville, died March 6, 2018, beloved wife of the late Gail W. Thomson; mother of William (Martha) and Daniel (Linda) Thomson; grandmother of Jennifer Soares and Amy Guiliani; great-grandmother of Camryn, Landon, Briana and Teagan; sister of Kenneth Myers, Sr. and the late William (Eleanor) Myers, Donald Sr. (Patricia) Myers, Elsie (Joseph) Oehler and Ronald Myers, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday from 2-6 pm at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, americanstroke.org. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com