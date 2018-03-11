SWIECH, Brian P.

SWIECH - Brian P. Of Eden, NY, March 5, 2018, beloved husband of Catherine A. (nee Zembrzycki) Swiech; loving father of Samantha (Andrew) Sciolino; dearest son of Rita P. (nee Montanari) and the late Robert F. Swiech, Sr.; dear brother of Robert F. Jr. (Cynthia), Alan (Judith), Renee (Dave) Kluge; son-in-law of the late Jerome and Marie (Radominski) Zembrzycki; brother-in law of David (late Loren) Zembrzycki and Marie (Jerome) Wysocki; lifelong friend of James Hammond; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends for a Memorial Wake Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 2-4:30 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Memorial Service will follow at 4:30 pm. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com