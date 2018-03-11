STEVENSON, Norma B. (Battilana)

STEVENSON - Norma B.

(nee Battilana)

February 25, 2018, beloved wife of the late Cash G. Stevenson; dearest mother of Scott (Mary) and Dale Stevenson; devoted grandmother of Danicia, Roger and Tina; great-grandmother of Irradia; dear sister of Ron (late Joan) Battilana; survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Sunday, March 18th, at 2 PM in St. Stephens-Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Dr., Cheektowaga, NY. Norma was a member of St. Stephen's Choir and The Order of Womens Freemasons. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com