STEFANI, Beth M. (Wilmouth)

Of Hamburg, NY, March 8, 2018, beloved wife of Walter R. Stefani; loving mother of Michael (Shannon) and Valerie Stefani; cherished daughter of the late Barney and Corinne (nee Carson) Wilmoth; dearest sister of Valerie (Steve) Parsons, Amy (Rick) Lewis, and Barney Wilmoth Jr.; loving granddaughter of the late Aileen Carson; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. The family will be present on Friday from 3-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 11 AM at Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St., Hamburg, NY 14075 (please assemble at the church). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Beth's name to the Susan G. Komen Western New York Chapter. Beth was the Founder and CEO of Inspire Careers, Inc. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com