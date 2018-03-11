Spring Flower Exhibit in bloom at Botanical Gardens

The annual Spring Flower Exhibit and 4-H Farm is underway at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, with more than 22,000 bulbs on display.

The event began Saturday and continues through April 8. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission prices are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and over, $9 for students 13 and over (with ID), and $6 for children ages 3 to 12. Members and children 2 and under are admitted free.

The 4-H Farm will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and is host to baby bunnies, chicks, pigs and ducks.

This year's exhibit includes a Gratitude Garden, inspired by Tibetan prayer flags. Supporters of the Botanical Gardens wrote messages on their own flags, such as what the Botanical Gardens means to them or a favorite memory of it, and the flags are being strung throughout the conservatory.