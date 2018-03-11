SMITH, Ann Walters

SMITH - Ann Walters Of Kenmore, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2018, at age 91. Ann is survived by her daughter-in-law Susan; grandsons Chris and Brian; and niece Sandra. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Gene and son Steven, and will be deeply missed by family and friends. Ann was born in Louisiana and met her husband after he was discharged from honorable service in WWII. She completed nursing training before her marriage and volunteered at Roswell Park Cancer Center for many years. An avid gardener, she was also an active member of Kenmore United Methodist Church. Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com