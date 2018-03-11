SHAFFER SARDINA, Marylin C. "Maime"

Age 75, peacefully passed away on February 11, 2018, at the Weinberg Rosa Coplan Nursing Home in Getsville, NY after an extended illness. Marylin was born in Harrisburg, PA to Margaret Dotterweich Shaffer Kuebrich and Wilbert Shaffer. Maime relocated to Dunkirk, NY and then to the Buffalo/Niagara area. No Funeral Services are scheduled at this time. A complete obituary and information for a Celebration of Life service will be provided at a later date.