Selection Sunday: Morning bracketology for UB and St. Bonaventure
It's Selection Sunday and as the hours tick down to the field of 68 being revealed, the University at Buffalo knows it's in and awaits its destination and St. Bonaventure awaits its fate.
Remember, the selection show has a new format and new time: 6 p.m. on TBS (not, CBS).
Here is what the leading bracketologists expect for UB and Bona as of Sunday morning:
UB: 12th seed in the South, facing No. 5 Ohio State in San Diego
Bonaventure: 11th seed in the East, facing No. 6 TCU in Wichita
UB: 12th seed in the Midwest, facing No. 5 Clemson in Boise
Bonaventure: 9th seed in the East, facing No. 8 Virginia Tech in Pittsburgh
UB: 12th seed in the East, facing No. 5 Gonzaga in Boise
Bonaventure: 10th seed in the East, facing No. 7 Seton Hall in Wichita
UB: 13th seed in Midwest, facing No. 4 Wichita State in Boise
Bonaventure: 8th seed in Midwest, facing No. 9 Florida State in Wichita
