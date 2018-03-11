Selection Sunday: Morning bracketology for UB and St. Bonaventure

It's Selection Sunday and as the hours tick down to the field of 68 being revealed, the University at Buffalo knows it's in and awaits its destination and St. Bonaventure awaits its fate.

Remember, the selection show has a new format and new time: 6 p.m. on TBS (not, CBS).

Here is what the leading bracketologists expect for UB and Bona as of Sunday morning:

ESPN's Joe Lunardi:

UB: 12th seed in the South, facing No. 5 Ohio State in San Diego

Bonaventure: 11th seed in the East, facing No. 6 TCU in Wichita

USA TODAY's Shelby Mast:

UB: 12th seed in the Midwest, facing No. 5 Clemson in Boise

Bonaventure: 9th seed in the East, facing No. 8 Virginia Tech in Pittsburgh

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm:

UB: 12th seed in the East, facing No. 5 Gonzaga in Boise

Bonaventure: 10th seed in the East, facing No. 7 Seton Hall in Wichita

NBC Sports' Dave Ommen:

UB: 13th seed in Midwest, facing No. 4 Wichita State in Boise

Bonaventure: 8th seed in Midwest, facing No. 9 Florida State in Wichita