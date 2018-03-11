SEIDENFELD, Gloria

SEIDENFELD - Gloria Of Orchard Park, NY, passed March 6, 2018, daughter of Alex and the late Esther Seidenfeld; sister of Shlomo Seidenfeld of Los Angeles, CA. Burial took place in Israel on March 9, 2018. No prior visitations or shiva took place in Western New York, however, those wishing may make donations in Gloria's memory to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. (716)636-4174.