SCHERER, Linda Lee (Parker)

Of South Buffalo, NY, March 8, 2018; loving companion of the late Timothy M. Toczala; dearest mother of Michael J. Scherer; daughter of Shirley F. (Dauscher) Parker; sister of Loretta Parker, Harry Parker, Jr. and Joyce Burfield. The family will be present Wednesday, March 14, 2018, from 6-7 PM for a Memorial Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY, 824-6435.