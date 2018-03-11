SALVA, Leonard "Len"

Age 91, of Mayville, died Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Jamestown, NY. He was born April 3, 1926 in Buffalo, NY, the son of the late Stanley and Sophie (Kukla) Salva. Len was a veteran of the United States Navy having served from 1944 to 1946 in the American Theater. He worked in the New York State wine industry as a Grower Relations Field Representative for Taylor and Great Western Wine Companies in Hammondsport, NY. Len had been a member of the Mayville Fire Department, Mayville Village Board, the Mayville American Legion William L. Travis Post 493, and St. Mary Of Lourdes RC Church in Mayville. He enjoyed farming, spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, traveling with his wife Toni, and studying purple martins. Len is survived by his five children; Gregory (Cassandra) Salva of Mayville, Glenn (Anne Marie) Salva of Napa, CA, Nicolette (Thomas) Bull of Baldwinsville, NY, Nanette Salva of West Palm Beach, FL, and Judith Ann (James) Roach of Mayville, six grandchildren; Shelly Salva of Jamestown, NY, Aaron Salva of Amherst, NY, Gabriella Salva of New York, NY, Allyson and Erin Roach of Falconer, NY, and Samuel Bull of Baldwinsville, NY. He was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette "Toni" Salva, whom he married on August 12, 1950 in Brant, NY, his parents, three sisters, and one brother. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at the Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Bemus Point, NY. Father Todd Remick will officiate. Burial will be in St Anthony's Cemetery in Fredonia, NY. Military honors will take place at the church. The family will receive friends from 7-9PM on Monday, March 12, as well as 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Tuesday, March 13, at the Freay Funeral Home, 139 S. Erie St, Mayville. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Western New York Chapter, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY, 14221. To leave a remembrance or to post condolences to the family, please visit freayfuneralhome.com