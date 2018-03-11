RUNG, Christina L.

RUNG - Christina L. Suddenly March 7, 2018, beloved partner of the late Anthony Nardolillo; devoted mother of Tyler and Madison; loving daughter of Robin Westfall and Dennis Rung; cherished granddaughter of Raymond (late Janette) Mahiques and Elizabeth (late George) May; dear sister of Russell (Amie) Hawley, Jr. and Jeremy (Ruby Acosta) Rung; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday 4-7 PM at (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. with a Prayer Service following at 7 PM. Share condolences www.AMIGONE.com