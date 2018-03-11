PROCTOR, W. Christopher

PROCTOR - W. Christopher Age 63, of Springville, died March 4, 2018, beloved son of William F. and the late Dorothy "Dottie" (nee Bartkowski) Proctor; father of Duncan (Catherine) and Justin (Marisol Mata) Proctor; grandfather of Maximus and Sylvia; brother of Randall Proctor; step-brother of Sandra (James) Anzalone and the late Sharon Louise Proctor. There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Chris' life will be held at a time to be announced. Memorials may be made to Springville Youth Inc., PO Box 71, Springville, 14141 or syionline.org.