Price, Barbara A. (Grad)

Of East Aurora, NY, March 6, 2018, beloved wife of Parker P. Price; loving mother of Cheryl (James) Sneath, Susan (William) Holmes, Jacqueline (David) O'Connor, and Constance P. (Douglas) Littlewood; dear grandmother of Parker, Shannon, Billy, Michael, Kelly, Eric, and Caitlyn; survived by six great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Debbie Zajaczkowski, Nancy Heineman, Beverly Murzynski and Edward Grad. Funeral service private. www.woodfuneralhome.com